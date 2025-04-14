Tu Mera Lover: Pure Mass Vibe & a tribute to iconic Ravi Teja song

Mass Maharaaj Ravi Teja will next be seen in an exciting film Mass Jathara directed by Bhanu Bogavarapu, who was the writer of super hit film Samajavaragamana. The much-awaited first single, Tu Mera Lover, from the film is out now.

This mass dance number is setting the charts on fire. Ravi Teja and Sree Leela have lived up to all expectations, delivering electrifying chemistry once again. Their mass dance moves promise a solid treat on the big screen.

Bheems Ceciroleo composed this high-energy song with electrifying beats. He has also sung it brilliantly. The catchy lyrics by Bhaskarabhatla strike a chord with the mass pulse.

With signature dance moves for his iconic chartbuster Choopultho Guchi Guchi Champake from his blockbuster film Idiot in the Tu Mera Love Song, it really becomes a massive treat for Ravi Teja fans. This is a one-of-a-kind musical tribute to Chakri garu, as makers used AI to recreate his voice.

Directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu. Cinematographer Vidhu Ayyanna has nailed the mass vibe with his impactful visuals in the song matching exactly what it demanded. The film is bankrolled by Sai Soujanya and Naga Vamsi jointly.