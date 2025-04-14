Prime Minister Modi enters Kancha Gachibowli fray

Prime Minister Narendra Modi entered Kancha Gachibowli fray, making troublesome comments against Telangana Government. Speaking in Yamuna Nagar in Haryana on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned Telangana Government for destructing environment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched several development works in Haryana on Monday. On the occasion, he came down heavily on all Congress-ruled state governments. However, as Kancha Gachibowli issue became a nationwide issue, PM’s comments against Revanth Reddy Sarkar have become viral.

“For BJP, politics is not about enjoying power. It is about serving people and nation. On the other side, see what power means for Congress. People in all Congress-ruled states are suffering due to corrupt and power hungry Congress leaders,” said PM Modi, attacking Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana state governments in one go.

“BJP is trying to protect environment. But Congress Govt in Telangana is destructing environment. Telangana Govt is busy running bulldozers on forests. It is destructing forests and causing severe damage to even animals. While here (Haryana), we are trying to produce energy (gobar gas) from waste, they (Telangana) are destroying forests and environment,” alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, specifically expressing his ire over Revanth Reddy Govt.

Congress Government is already at the receiving end from all quarters in Kancha Gachibowli issue. Its efforts to auction and sell off 400 acres in Kancha Gachibowli have attracted ire of people from all walks of life. Now Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments will further irk Revanth Reddy Sarkar in this issue.