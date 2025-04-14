Chandrababu Promises Revival of Ambedkar Foreign Education Scheme

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced plans to restart the Ambedkar Foreign Education Scholarship during his visit to Ponnekallu village in Tadikonda mandal of Guntur district. The CM participated in Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations where he paid floral tributes to the Constitution architect’s statue.

Speaking at the event, CM Naidu praised Ambedkar for fighting against caste discrimination and ensuring rights for all citizens in the Constitution. He assured that the Telugu Desam Party would always stand by the Dalit community and highlighted that TDP had appointed a person from the SC community as Lok Sabha Speaker.

Chandrababu explained that his government is providing free electricity up to 200 units for Dalits and mentioned that the previous TDP government had distributed 8 lakh acres of land to them. He stated that prestigious universities are moving to Amaravati, and residential schools are offering quality education and improved meals.

The Chief Minister shared how his party received overwhelming public support with 94 percent of TDP candidates winning in the elections. “We are working towards creating a golden Andhra Pradesh through Vision 2047,” said Naidu, describing the Constitution as not just a book but a sacred text.