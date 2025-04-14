TTD CEO Reveals Mismanagement During YSRCP Administration

TTD Executive Officer Syamala Rao has revealed significant misconduct at the Tirumala temple’s SV Goshala (cow shelter) between 2021 and 2024 during the previous YSRCP government. At a press conference focused on recent cow deaths, he stated that the previous administration concealed information about deceased cows and misused funds meant for animal feed.

Syamala Rao shared that when he took charge as EO in June 2024, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu directed him to rectify the deteriorated systems within TTD. Over the past ten months, his team has implemented numerous reforms and improved facilities for devotees. He pointed out serious irregularities in IT department appointments, claiming high-level positions were filled without following proper protocols, which enabled extensive corruption.

The EO disclosed that adulterated ghee was supplied to the temple and prasadam quality suffered under previous management. “They committed fraud in the name of organic prasadam, paying Rs 25 crore for goods worth only Rs 3 crore,” he revealed. Vigilance officers were reportedly denied access to the goshala in 2023, likely to prevent exposure of these irregularities.

Countering former TTD Board Chairman Karunakar Reddy’s claims about 100 cow deaths in three months, Syamala Rao clarified that only 43 cows died during this period, which is within normal mortality rates. He expressed anger over how cows were previously given water contaminated with algae and medicines were scattered carelessly around the goshala. The EO assured that all these issues have now been addressed and quality control measures implemented.