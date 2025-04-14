x
Don’t Trust me if HIT 3 Doesn’t Work: Nani

Published on April 14, 2025 by swathy

Don’t Trust me if HIT 3 Doesn’t Work: Nani

Natural Star Nani kick-started the promotions of HIT 3 and the trailer of the film has been out. He interacted with the Telugu media after the trailer launch. During the interaction he was asked about his statement for HIT 3. Nani earlier asked the audience not to watch HIT 3 if Court will not fare well. The media questioned about his statement for HIT 3 and the Dasara actor asked the audience not to trust Nani if HIT 3 doesn’t work.

“HIT 3 is my own production and my next film is not produced by me. I cannot leave my producer in trouble or in debt. If HIT 3 doesn’t work, don’t trust Nani and his judgement” told Nani. The young actor also asked the kids and the family crowds to stay away from HIT 3 as the film is loaded with a huge dose of violence. Sailesh Kolanu is the director and Srinidhi Shetty is the leading lady. Wall Poster Cinema bankrolled HIT 3. The film releases on May 1st.

Next Tougher Immigration Process for Foreign Spouses of US Citizens and Green Card Holders Previous TTD CEO Reveals Mismanagement During YSRCP Administration
