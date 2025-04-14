Tougher Immigration Process for Foreign Spouses of US Citizens and Green Card Holders

Foreign nationals hoping to move to America by marrying US citizens or green card holders now face significant challenges. The days of relatively easy interviews and quick approvals have ended as the US government implements stricter verification procedures to prevent marriage fraud.

The immigration timeline has extended considerably. For US citizens sponsoring spouses, the Form I-130 approval process now takes about 14 months, followed by approximately 3.5 months for the interview scheduling. The entire process can stretch between 17 to 20 months.

For green card holders sponsoring spouses under the F2A category, the backlog is severe. Currently, applications filed in January 2022 are being processed – meaning there’s a three-year waiting list. New applicants may wait 3-4 years before reuniting with their spouses.

Immigration experts reveals that officials now demand more extensive evidence of genuine marriages. Interviews have become more intensive, with couples facing detailed questions about their relationship and daily lives.

Applicants must provide substantial proof of their relationship, including money transfer receipts, phone records, photographs, joint bank accounts, and life insurance policies naming each other as beneficiaries.

Officials ask increasingly personal questions during interviews – from sleeping arrangements and morning routines to details about the home layout, food allergies, and even the number of locks on the front door.

The Trump administration has directed immigration officials to scrutinize each case carefully as part of its broader efforts to restrict immigration and prevent fraudulent entries into the United States.

If the foreign spouse resides in India, they must face an interview with local consulate officials. However, if they’re already in the US on an H1B work visa, they can apply for a green card and be interviewed by US Citizenship and Immigration Services officers.