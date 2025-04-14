x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography
Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography
Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change
Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change
Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change
Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change
Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
NTR In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
NTR In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Success Meet
Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Success Meet
Test Cast Has Passed The Glam Test
Test Cast Has Passed The Glam Test
Preity Zinta FlashBack Friday
Preity Zinta FlashBack Friday
Bellamkonda Sreenivas Style Statement
Bellamkonda Sreenivas Style Statement
Neha Shetty Looking Like A Swan
Neha Shetty Looking Like A Swan
Raashii Khanna Cool Look
Raashii Khanna Cool Look
Keerthi Pandiyan Golden Hour Photoshoot
Keerthi Pandiyan Golden Hour Photoshoot
Kalyani Priyadarshan Glamours Look In Yellow
Kalyani Priyadarshan Glamours Look In Yellow
Mrunal Thakur In Maddock Films Celebrations
Mrunal Thakur In Maddock Films Celebrations
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Press Meet
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Press Meet
Malaika Arora’s fav things
Malaika Arora’s fav things
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Black
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Black
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Tamannaah Bhatia – Odela2 movie promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia – Odela2 movie promotions
Allu Arjun on his birthday 2025
Allu Arjun on his birthday 2025
View all stories
Home > Politics

Tougher Immigration Process for Foreign Spouses of US Citizens and Green Card Holders

Published on April 14, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Tamannaah gave everything to Odela 2 – Sampath Nandi
image
Tougher Immigration Process for Foreign Spouses of US Citizens and Green Card Holders
image
Don’t Trust me if HIT 3 Doesn’t Work: Nani
image
TTD CEO Reveals Mismanagement During YSRCP Administration
image
Chandrababu Promises Revival of Ambedkar Foreign Education Scheme

Tougher Immigration Process for Foreign Spouses of US Citizens and Green Card Holders

Foreign nationals hoping to move to America by marrying US citizens or green card holders now face significant challenges. The days of relatively easy interviews and quick approvals have ended as the US government implements stricter verification procedures to prevent marriage fraud.

The immigration timeline has extended considerably. For US citizens sponsoring spouses, the Form I-130 approval process now takes about 14 months, followed by approximately 3.5 months for the interview scheduling. The entire process can stretch between 17 to 20 months.

For green card holders sponsoring spouses under the F2A category, the backlog is severe. Currently, applications filed in January 2022 are being processed – meaning there’s a three-year waiting list. New applicants may wait 3-4 years before reuniting with their spouses.

Immigration experts reveals that officials now demand more extensive evidence of genuine marriages. Interviews have become more intensive, with couples facing detailed questions about their relationship and daily lives.

Applicants must provide substantial proof of their relationship, including money transfer receipts, phone records, photographs, joint bank accounts, and life insurance policies naming each other as beneficiaries.

Officials ask increasingly personal questions during interviews – from sleeping arrangements and morning routines to details about the home layout, food allergies, and even the number of locks on the front door.

The Trump administration has directed immigration officials to scrutinize each case carefully as part of its broader efforts to restrict immigration and prevent fraudulent entries into the United States.

If the foreign spouse resides in India, they must face an interview with local consulate officials. However, if they’re already in the US on an H1B work visa, they can apply for a green card and be interviewed by US Citizenship and Immigration Services officers.

Next Tamannaah gave everything to Odela 2 – Sampath Nandi Previous Don’t Trust me if HIT 3 Doesn’t Work: Nani
else

TRENDING

image
Tamannaah gave everything to Odela 2 – Sampath Nandi
image
Don’t Trust me if HIT 3 Doesn’t Work: Nani
image
Court success makes it easy for Nani

Latest

image
Tamannaah gave everything to Odela 2 – Sampath Nandi
image
Tougher Immigration Process for Foreign Spouses of US Citizens and Green Card Holders
image
Don’t Trust me if HIT 3 Doesn’t Work: Nani
image
TTD CEO Reveals Mismanagement During YSRCP Administration
image
Chandrababu Promises Revival of Ambedkar Foreign Education Scheme

Most Read

image
Tougher Immigration Process for Foreign Spouses of US Citizens and Green Card Holders
image
TTD CEO Reveals Mismanagement During YSRCP Administration
image
Chandrababu Promises Revival of Ambedkar Foreign Education Scheme

Related Articles

Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event NTR In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Success Meet Test Cast Has Passed The Glam Test Preity Zinta FlashBack Friday Bellamkonda Sreenivas Style Statement Neha Shetty Looking Like A Swan Raashii Khanna Cool Look Keerthi Pandiyan Golden Hour Photoshoot Kalyani Priyadarshan Glamours Look In Yellow Mrunal Thakur In Maddock Films Celebrations Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Press Meet Malaika Arora’s fav things Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Black Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet Tamannaah Bhatia – Odela2 movie promotions Allu Arjun on his birthday 2025