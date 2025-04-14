Tamannaah gave everything to Odela 2 – Sampath Nandi

Tamannaah Bhatia starrer supernatural thriller and visual spectacle Odela 2 is releasing on 17th April. The movie is directed by Ashok Teja and produced on a lavish scale by D. Madhu. Renowned writer-director Sampath Nandi has created, wrote and supervised the project.

Talking about the film with press, he stated that he knew about the comparisons with Arundhati and explained that the story is completely different. He stated that Odela Railway Station has received tremendous reception and he thought about sequel upon Ashok’s insistence.

He also revealed that he saw Shivashaktis from close quarters, in fact, his grandmother was one and hence, he used that experience to create Tamannaah’s role. Ever since he approached the actress, he stated that he saw her raw passion, pure dedication and committed spiritual side.

He revealed that she did not ask for any special faciliites while shooting for the film. Sampath expressed his amazement about Tamannaah acting without wearing any make-up and footwear even under baking sun. He also stated that her role requires her to be soft yet powerful and Tamannaah did a great job in playing it.

Further talking about the highlights of the film, he revealed that as the evil forces need a strong face, Vashista Simha did a great job and his voice will send chills down the spine. He also praised producer’s passion to produce the movie on a scale that it requires without worrying about the result.