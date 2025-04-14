x
Home > Movie News

Three Biggest Bets of Summer 2025

Published on April 14, 2025

Three Biggest Bets of Summer 2025

hari hara veera mallu , HIT3, Kingdom

Summer 2025 is here and there are several Telugu films that are testing their luck. Telugu cinema is yet to witness a solid success till now and there are a lot of releases in the upcoming weeks. Three films are quite crazy among the new releases apart from a heap of new releases. Here is the list:

Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Pawan Kalyan’s long delayed film Hari Hara Veera Mallu is finally releasing on May 9th. The pending shoot will be completed this month. AM Jyoti Krishna is the director and Nidhhi Agerwal is the heroine in this periodic drama. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is the costliest film in Pawan’s career and the film has to fare well in theatres to recover the investments. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is the biggest film in summer for Telugu cinema.

HIT 3: Natural Star Nani attempted a high voltage actioner HIT 3 and the film is releasing on May 1st. Nani is very confident in the film and the trailer received positive response. Marking the May day holiday weekend, HIT 3 has the chance to emerge as one of the biggest hits of Telugu cinema this summer and the expectations are big. Nani will promote the film across all the platforms in the next two weeks.

Kingdom: Vijay Deverakonda has to bounce back with his upcoming film titled Kingdom. The film is made on a big-budget and Kingdom is also one of the most awaited summer releases for Telugu cinema. The film releases on May 30th and Vijay plays the role of a cop. Gowtam Tinnanuri is the director of this action drama.

Apart from these, Kalyanram’s Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi, Sarangapani Jathakam, Odela 2, Bhairavam, Thammudu, Single and others will release during summer.

