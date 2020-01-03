Crisp runtime locked for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Allu Arjun is quite confident about his upcoming project Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which is directed by Trivikram. The film completed all the censor formalities without any hurdles today and the film received U/A certificate. The locked runtime is said to be 2 hours and 36 minutes. Trivikram made sure that the film has no lags and the film would be crisp.

The music album of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is a massive hit and created new records across YouTube. The makers are currently promoting the film. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Tabu, Boman Irani, Sushanth, Sunil, Nivetha will be seen in other crucial roles. Haarika and Hassine Creations, Geetha Arts are the producers of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The release date confusion between Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo too will end today.