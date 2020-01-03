Allu Arha’s cute video is breaking the internet

Allu Arjun’s cute daughter Arha surprised many across the social media circles today. After Allu Arjun asked the title of his next film, Arha replied saying Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Bunny asked about the song step from ‘Ramuloo Ramula’ song and Arha replied saying it is a Dosa step. She even thrilled Allu Arjun with the dance moves from his song. Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha Reddy posted this cute video which is trending all over.





Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com