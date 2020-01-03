Jagan indicates Capital shifting: Reverse justice

Once again, AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy gave clear indications of his government’s decision to shift AP Capital City to Visakhapatnam. Speaking at an official meeting in West Godavari district, Jagan Reddy said that the wrong decisions of the previous TDP Regime would be corrected. Jagan clarified that the injustice done to the remote areas in the state would be reversed. He thanked the AP voters for giving all their blessings to do justice and improve the living conditions of all regions uniformly.

Jagan’s vague but clear signals in favour of Vizagites triggered massive protests from rival parties and Amaravati farmers. Right from the morning, YCP MLAs began talking about Naidu’s biased development in Krishna and Guntur districts. YCP MLAs said that in Amaravati, the land rates went up from Rs 25 lakh to Rs. 3 Cr per acre. Now, this should be reversed. Development should be brought in other regions as well.

Opposition leaders again accused Jagan Reddy of leaking report of Boston Consultants Group even before the report is submitted to the government.