Pic Talk: Sara Ali Khan’s show in Bikini

Bollywood beauty Sara Ali Khan is already lined up with several interesting projects. The actress is on a break and is holidaying in Maldives. Sara Ali Khan shared a bunch of pictures in a bikini. She has been spotted relaxing across the pool enjoying the nature of the Maldives near the beach. Sara Ali Khan is expected to return back this weekend and will start shooting for her next from the mid of January. Sara Ali Khan is busy with Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 and Kartik Aryan’s untitled project.





