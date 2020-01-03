ED case against Ex MP Rayapati: Transtroy violations

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a fresh case against senior TDP leader and Ex MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao on the charges of large scale illegal money transfers to foreign countries. The Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) has already filed cases against Rayapati on the issue of transfer of Rs 16 Cr through Transtroy company to Singapore, Malaysia and other countries. This amounted to violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The Rayapati family had taken over Rs 8,800 Cr from 15 banks for Transtroy company works. The CBI is suspecting that Rayapati might have transferred nearly Rs. 3,800 Cr to foreign countries illegally.

The Rayapati family has already reacted saying that the CBI has registered false cases against them. Considering politically now, there are no serious differences between TDP and BJP. Moreover, the BJP is no longer actively targetting to win over TDP leaders. But there are rumours that the Modi government is sending strong signals of serious action against economic offences. The top level contractors and leaders are in hit list of CBI and ED for quite some time. The day is not far when the CBI and ED will once again crack their whip on the ruling YCP leaders in AP. It may be recalled how CM Jaganmohan Reddy and his Number 2 Vijayasai Reddy have served 16 months in jail even before their trial in the CBI Rs 43,000 Cr illegal assets cases.