Pawan sarcastic advice to YCP: Insider trading

Jana Sena founder Pawan Kalyan has offered free advice to CM Jagan Reddy and his party MLAs. Pawan tells YCP leaders that it is a waste of time to go on making allegations and video presentations against TDP insider trading. He advised CM to file cases against all the guilty TDP leaders in order to make them accountable for their actions. Why is Jagan Reddy hesitating to use his Police Rajyam on insider trading? Pawan recalled how Jagan Circar is misusing police to harass opposition leaders with cases on small issues. Why are such cases not being filed in respect of insider trading? Pawan asked why the government is delaying action against the leaders responsible for insider trading.

Senani told the YCP MLAs that their latest allegations were nothing new but they had only created much more confusion on the government proposal to shift AP Capital out of Amaravati. What’s the government’s problem to give clarity on Capital issue? Pawan demanded immediate clarification from the Jagan Reddy government on the CM’s vague statement to form ‘Three Capital Cities’ for the poor state of AP. Already, the state is struggling a lot because of lack of financial resources after separate statehood. Pawan asked why YCP MLAs and Ministers are dragging the Capital issue by making unclear statements on insider trading, caste and so on without taking any responsibility for the future welfare of the state.

Pawan told YCP that he protested against forcible acquisition of farmers lands during the TDP rule. But now Amaravati farmers are opposing forcible shifting of Capital and they will get Jana Sena support.