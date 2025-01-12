x
Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Pragya jaiswal at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Urvashi Rautela at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Feuji unveils next-gen Hyderabad Office
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Rashi Singh Hot In Yellow Saree
Dandruff : Home Remedies to Get Rid of Dandruff Naturally
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Urvashi Rautela In Daaku Maharaaj Release Event
Pragya Jaiswal for Daaku Maharaaj movie promotions
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
Rana Daggubati’s Food Stories Inauguration
Shriya Saran Viral Dance Reel
Vijay Deverakonda Social Message Over UPI Scams
Aakanksha Singh Shashtipoorthi Movie glimpse Launch
Aishwarya Rajesh Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Press Meet
Nabha Natesh Happy Sendoff To 2024
Raashii Khanna’s Golden Hour Glow
Daaku Maharaaj Prequel on Cards

Published on January 12, 2025 by nymisha

Daaku Maharaaj Prequel on Cards

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s latest offering Daaku Maharaaj released today and the response is extremely positive. The team of Daaku Maharaaj interacted with the media to share their happiness. The film’s producer S Naga Vamsi announced that he has a plan for the prequel of the film. “The story of a headless man sitting on the horse is shown in the film. We are planning the sequel of Daaku Maharaaj with the story of the headless man” told Naga Vamsi.

Bobby Kolli said that he shared the idea of the sequel and the film’s producer S Naga Vamsi is excited about it. Vamsi also announced that the team will celebrate the success of the film in Anantapur and the date will be announced. Nandamuri Balakrishna is busy and he did not attend the success meet interaction. The team of Daaku Maharaaj will gather this evening and will celebrate the success of the film. Daaku Maharaaj also has Shraddha Srinath, Urvashi Rautela, Pragya Jaiswal, Bobby Deol and others playing important roles. Thaman’s background score and Karthik Kannan’s cinematography work are widely appreciated apart from Balakrishna’s roaring performance.

