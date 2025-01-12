Dil Raju’s bad Prediction for Game Changer

Top producer Dil Raju has been extremely confident on Game Changer. After watching the final output, he expressed his confidence several times. He was the one who decided to remove Naa Naa Hyraanaa song from the film before the release. The team of Game Changer was trolled badly on the release day for removing the song. NaaNaa Hyraanaa song is the best number from the album of Game Changer and it is visually the best number too. Dil Raju wanted to add the song from January 14th so that the audience would return to the theatres to watch the song again. This went as a misfire. The film has been rejected so badly and the audience kept trolling the team for removing the song.

Dil Raju and his team added Naa Naa Hyraanaa song from yesterday. There is no update about this to anyone and it was added without any information. Dil Raju’s plan for Naa Naa Hyraanaa song went as a misfire. Game Changer is directed by Shankar and it has Ram Charan, Kiara Advani are the lead actors. Thaman scored the music. Game Changer is heading towards the biggest flop in the careers of Ram Charan, Shankar and Dil Raju.