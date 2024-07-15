Darling Release Trailer: Exceedingly Humorous

Spread the love

PrimeShow Entertainment is coming up with an out-and-out family entertainer Darling starring Priyadarshi and Nabha Natesh. The film’s theatrical trailer which was unveiled a few days ago received a positive response. Today, they launched a release trailer.

The trailer shows more about the disordered relationship between the newlywed couple Priyadarshi and Nabha Natesh due to split personality disorder to the latter. Director Nag Ashwin made the movie amusingly and it‘s a clean entertainer with elements to appeal to the audience of all age groups.

The release trailer which is exceedingly humorous sets the bar high for the movie. Priyadarshi and Nabha Natesh’s jodi provided enough entertainment. The production design is solid for the movie of the genre.

The film made on PrimeShow Entertainment is due for release on July 19th.