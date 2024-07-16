Nani makes it official with Priyadarshi

Spread the love

Natural Star Nani is almost done with the shoot of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and the film releases in August. He shares a great bonding with actor and comedian Priyadarshi and he attended the pre-release event of his upcoming movie Darling as Chief Guest. Nani made it official that he will produce the next film of Priyadarshi. The film is an interesting courtroom drama that will be produced by Wall Poster Cinema. The film will be directed by a debutant Jagadish.

“I wanted to make a formal announcement later but I am taking this stage to announce that my next production will have Priyadarshi in the lead role and talented youngster Jagadish will direct the film. Priyadarshi found this talent named Jagadish. Wall Poster Cinema is proudly launching the talented Jagadish” told Nani. Telugu360 broke the news first about the film in April.