Lisha Mishra’s Nail Art
Tripti Dimri In Semi Casual Wear
Alanna Panday With Jimmy Choo
Shriya Pilgaonkar in Blue love
Akanksha Puri In Stylish Avatar
Kalpana Sharma’s Sikkim Photoshoot
Ashika Ranganath Poses In Rain
Shanaya Kapoor Voguish Pics
Hansika Motwani Blooms In Blue
Orry With Bollywood Buddies In A Wedding
ᴋhushi ᴋapoor Dazzling In Golden Saree
Hebha Patel In Black Dress
Black Pepper Medicinal Facts
Sobhita Dhulipalla @ ZARA New Collection Launch
Mouni Roy Feeling The Full Loon Moon
Priyanka Chopra Branding @ maxfactor
Vidya Balan In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Promotions
Ananya Nagalla @ Pottel Trailer Launch Event
Pragya Jaiswal Saree Love
Vaishnav Praveen’s Black and White Portfolio
Nani makes it official with Priyadarshi

Published on July 16, 2024 by ratnasri

Nani makes it official with Priyadarshi

Natural Star Nani is almost done with the shoot of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and the film releases in August. He shares a great bonding with actor and comedian Priyadarshi and he attended the pre-release event of his upcoming movie Darling as Chief Guest. Nani made it official that he will produce the next film of Priyadarshi. The film is an interesting courtroom drama that will be produced by Wall Poster Cinema. The film will be directed by a debutant Jagadish.

“I wanted to make a formal announcement later but I am taking this stage to announce that my next production will have Priyadarshi in the lead role and talented youngster Jagadish will direct the film. Priyadarshi found this talent named Jagadish. Wall Poster Cinema is proudly launching the talented Jagadish” told Nani. Telugu360 broke the news first about the film in April.

Next Biggest ever deal for Double iSmart Previous Darling Release Trailer: Exceedingly Humorous
