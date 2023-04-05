Dasara continues to do well in Nizam but AP remains below par

Dasara is continuing to collect well in Nizam area but has seen considerably first drop in Andhra Pradesh (7 areas) on its first Monday. The film has seen a drop again on the Tuesday which is a nominal one but considering the collections on Monday which are the lower side, the film should have hold at similar levels on Tuesday.

It has collected 1.22 Cr share & 1.05 Cr in Nizam on Monday & Tuesday respectively Monday while AP is at 0.77 Cr , 0.62 Cr. The film is sold for 20.5 Cr in Total AP out of which is 14 Cr for the Andhra Region (UA, East, West, Krishna, guntur , Nellore) & 6.5 Cr for Ceeded. Andhra Region share for 6 days stands at 11.7 Cr against the valued 14 Cr rights. The film will cross the valued mark in UA area which is an own release by Dil Raju & East Godavari which was sold. Other areas like West, Krishna , Guntur needs solid hold in the coming weekend for a breakeven.

Ceeded area buyer is the biggest looser for this film as it is underperforming bigtime from the second day. The film is sold for 6.5 Cr here and it collected about 4 Cr in 6 days. Even with solid run the film might collect little above 5 Cr and the buyer is going to loose more than 1 Cr.

The regional factor for the film is helping it do collect well in Nizam area but AP market is dull. Recently this has happened for Balagam which was even worse in AP but that’s understandable as the film is a non starrer. But that’s not the case with Dasara.