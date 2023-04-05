TDP suspects GSDP growth rate, raising huge amount of loans

TDP spokesman Neelayapalem Vijayakumar, asked how the State has recorded the highest Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) for the second consecutive year this year when almost all the sectors are in total doldrums. Observing that if the State has recorded such highest GSDP growth rate, Vijayakumar asked as to why the State Government is unable to pay the salaries of its employees and why the roads in the whole State are in such a bad condition.

”Even the dearness allowance (DA) dues to the employees have not been cleared yet and not even a single irrigation project has been taken up till now while the ongoing projects remain incomplete, Vijayakumar pointed out. Also, no construction work is going on in any part of the State while the State cannot move for a single day without going for loans, the TDP spokesperson remarked.

If the growth rate is really 16.2 per cent Vijayakumar asked as to why the Genco is forced to purchase liquor bonds. The dues of the retired employees have not been cleared for the past several months and the Central funds sanctioned for the panchayats too are being diverted, he observed.

There is absolutely no construction activity in any part of the State while no new industry has been established in the past four years, he said and asked then how the growth rate can go up. In the agriculture sector too, the paddy cultivation has gone down by 4.25 lakh acres, Vijayakumar said and expressed surprise when there is no expenditure on how the transactions can increase.

Is fee reimbursement scheme not there earlier, he asked and said that majority of the schemes being implemented under the name of Nava Ratnalu were there earlier too. ”Only the names have been changed,” he remarked.

Vijayakumar said that on behalf of the people of the State, the TDP is demanding as to how the details of the measurements of growth of various sectors have been gathered. What are the units taken into consideration and what are the components taken for assessing the growth in primary, secondary, and tertiary sectors, he asked.

Raising other issues too that are causing doubts on the GSDP growth rate, Vijayakumar demanded that a panel with economic experts be formed to come out with facts. Otherwise people will not trust the figures, he added.