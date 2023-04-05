Will Pawan patch up between BJP and TDP?

Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan is camping in Delhi meeting the BJP leaders ahead of the 2024 general elections. He had gone to the national capital only to test his ties with the BJP and built an alliance with the TDP.

Pawan Kalyan, after his first day of stay in the national capital said that his efforts are to ensure that the anti-YSR Congress votes are not divided. The Jana Sena chief is firm on building unity among the opposition parties. He had been trying to bring both the BJP and the TDP together along with him to ensure that the anti-YSR Congress votes were not divided.

Pawan Kalyan himself had made it clear that his intention is to build unity among the opposition parties in Andhra Pradesh ahead of the 2024 general election.

While the TDP is strongly working to patch up with the BJP, the BJP is not ready for alliance with the TDP as of now. However, in politics nothing is permanent and there are no permanent enemies and friends.

The big question now is whether the Jana Sena chief would be successful in building an alliance between the TDP and the BJP. He also reportedly told the BJP leadership that some of the party leaders in Andhra Pradesh are friendly with the YSR Congress.

The Jana Sena chief is also said to have justified his decision to vote for the TDP in the recent MLC elections, though the BJP had its candidates in the fray. Pawan Kalyan had given an open call to his party supporters to vote for the TDP and ensure the defeat of the YSR Congress.

Interestingly, the YSR Congress had lost all the three MLC seats from the graduates’ constituencies spread over 108 Assembly constituencies in Uttarandhra and Rayalaseema regions. As this experiment has proved successful, the Jana Sena chief is strongly lobbying for alliance between the BJP and the TDP. It is to be seen if he would emerge successful in his efforts during his stay in the national capital!