Avika Gor In Shanmukha Movie Trailer Launch Event
Chiranjeevi – Sree Leela on Vishwambara Movie Sets
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stuns In Saree
Khushi Kapoor Dazzling Look In Manish Malhotra Outfit
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Look In Red Outfit
Deepika Padukone Glows In A Glittery Gown
Kathy Davison At Dilruba Trailer Launch Event
Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree
Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives
Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Home > Movie News

Dasara director focuses on Multiple Projects

Published on March 10, 2025 by swathy

Dasara director focuses on Multiple Projects

Srikanth Odela made a super strong debut as director with Dasara. The talented director has been working on a script for two years and it is ‘The Paradise’ featuring Nani as the lead role. The glimpse is super impressive and kept big expectations on the film. Even before the shoot of the film commenced, Srikanth Odela bagged an opportunity to direct Megastar Chiranjeevi and the film will be co-produced by Nani. Srikanth is also working on his brother Shashi Odela’s debut film which is under making. Sudhakar Cherukuri is the producer of this interesting attempt.

Today, a new film was announced and this project will be co-produced by Srikanth Odela. Chai Bisket Films will produce the film along with Srikanth Odela. The film is a women-centric project and it is titled Gulabi. Chetan Bandi is making his directorial debut with this film. Srikanth Odela is currently associated with multiple films and he is working on them with focus. The Paradise would be his biggest gamble for him and he will commence the shoot very soon. This Nani starrer is slated for March 26th, 2026 release. Sudhakar Cherukuri is the producer of this actioner.

Next Puri Jagannadh in talks with Nagarjuna? Previous Shah Rukh Khan’s Major win over Income Tax Department
