Dasara director focuses on Multiple Projects

Srikanth Odela made a super strong debut as director with Dasara. The talented director has been working on a script for two years and it is ‘The Paradise’ featuring Nani as the lead role. The glimpse is super impressive and kept big expectations on the film. Even before the shoot of the film commenced, Srikanth Odela bagged an opportunity to direct Megastar Chiranjeevi and the film will be co-produced by Nani. Srikanth is also working on his brother Shashi Odela’s debut film which is under making. Sudhakar Cherukuri is the producer of this interesting attempt.

Today, a new film was announced and this project will be co-produced by Srikanth Odela. Chai Bisket Films will produce the film along with Srikanth Odela. The film is a women-centric project and it is titled Gulabi. Chetan Bandi is making his directorial debut with this film. Srikanth Odela is currently associated with multiple films and he is working on them with focus. The Paradise would be his biggest gamble for him and he will commence the shoot very soon. This Nani starrer is slated for March 26th, 2026 release. Sudhakar Cherukuri is the producer of this actioner.