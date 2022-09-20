Date locked for Liger Digital Premiere

Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger happened to be the most awaited film and it carried terrific expectations. This Puri Jagannadh directorial bombed badly at the box-office. After packed morning shows, the collections dropped down badly and the film is declared as the biggest debacle of the year. Liger is now all set for a digital premiere and the film will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar on September 22nd in all the languages. The makers sold off the non-theatrical rights of Liger for a record price.

With the theatrical run coming to an end, Disney Plus Hotstar is all set to stream Liger. The film directed by Puri Jagannadh and the film featured Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Pandey, Mike Tyson, Ramya Krishna in the lead roles. Puri Connects and Dharma Productions are the producers of Liger.