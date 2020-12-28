Dates locked for Ram Charan’s entry into Acharya

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan will be playing a crucial and powerful role in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming project Acharya. The shoot of the film is happening at a fast pace in a special set erected for the film in Hyderabad. Koratala Siva is the director and Kajal Aggarwal is the leading lady. Ram Charan paid his visit to the sets of the film recently. Ram Charan will join the sets of Acharya from January 11th and will shoot for his portions for two weeks.

His combination scenes with Chiranjeevi will be canned in February along with a song with which Charan’s portions would be completed. There are speculations that Rashmika Mandanna may play the female lead beside Ram Charan in Acharya. The entire shooting portions of Acharya will be completed by the end of March and the film is aimed for May 7th 2021 release. Matinee Entertainments are the producers and Manisharma is on board to compose the music.