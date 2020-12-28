Garbage row: AP Govt suspends Municipal Commissioner

The YCP Government has faced serious embarrassment at the State and the National levels following garbage dumping in front of the banks in Krishna district. As the Central Government took a very serious view of this, the Jagan Reddy regime started damage control measures. To begin with, Vuyyur Municipal Commissioner N. Prakasa Rao was suspended. The immediate action in this case was taken as there was prima facie evidence against him. The Vuyyur sanitary staff posted posters in the name of the commissioner at the banks saying that the garbage was dumped in protest against the non-cooperation in sanction of loans.

The Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration has launched detailed enquiries and started taking action against the officials responsible for the garbage controversy. The Vijayawada and Machilipatnam Municipal Commissioners were asked to give their explanations.

Meanwhile, Krishna District Collector has sent letters to the banks concerned stating that immediate action was taken to remove garbage after coming to know about the incident. The District Collector further assured the bankers that all steps would be taken to prevent recurrence of such incidents in future.