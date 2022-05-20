Dead body found in MLC’s car

A dead body was found in the personal car of ruling YSR Congress MLC Anantha Babu alias Anantha Udaya Bhaskar in Kakinada town of Andhra Pradesh during early hours on Friday. The body was identified as Subrahmanyam, a former driver of the MLC.

The parents said that the MLC took their son along with him in the evening and brought the body home stating that the youth died in a road accident. They alleged that the MLC had killed their son, but could not give any reason for the murder.

Sources say that the MLC took the youth, Subrahmanyam, from his home on Thursday evening. Subrahmanyam worked as a driver for him for quite some time and left the job for unknown reasons. However, the MLC went to Subrahmanyam’s house, picked him up in his car only to return home in the early hours with the dead body.

The MLC reportedly told the parents that Subrahmanyam died in a road accident and tried to convince the parents to take the body. As the parents protested accusing him of killing their son, the MLC left the car and the body at the place and fled.

The Kakinada police entered the scene and registered a case. They took the statement of the parents and sent the body to the government hospital for post-mortem.