AP to open pavilion at Davos meet

The high-level delegation, led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be participating in the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting at Davos from May 22-26. The Chief Minister will be holding discussions towards decarbonising the economy on industrialisation 4.0.

The State government has set up a pavilion in Davos with a slogan ‘People -Progress – Possibilities’ at Davos.

The State will showcase the strategy followed to curb COVID pandemic using Testing – Tracing- Treatment method and also the revolutionary measures taken by the government in Education, Health and Development sectors. Andhra Pradesh will also focus on conventional energy resources and industrial waste treatment.

The government intends to make room for the industrialization of interconnectivity, real-time data, mechanisation and automation as part of the goal of sustainable economic progress. The Chief Minister and the state delegation will take part in the extensive discussions in Davos in this regard, an official release said.

The resources and opportunities available to the state to become the right platform for industrialization‌ 4.0 will also be explained in the event. The conference will also showcase opportunities in the Bangalore-Hyderabad, Chennai-Bangalore and Visakhapatnam-Chennai corridors to various industry bodies and entrepreneurs. It also describes how well-trained human resources are being developed.

The State will also focus on changes that need to be made in industrial strategies. The State will focus on best companies for partnership in areas of strengthening the process of delivering products directly to the doorstep, integrating it with digitalisation, further enhancing the manufacturing sector in the state, and developing the best resources.