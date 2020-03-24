Decision to defer AP Assembly session soon: Sajjala

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, advisor to the ruling YSRCP, said the government will decide on deferring the Assembly session on State budget in a day or two in view of the Corona virus scare.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, he said Andhra Pradesh is the only state that has reported fewer positive corona cases compared to other states and that the credit goes to the state government for the slew of measures it had initiated to fight the scourge of the deadly virus, including putting several people under observation for symptoms of Covid-19, and setting aside thousands of hospital beds in isolation wards to deal with the epidemic.

The state government, he said, had identified foreign returnees and screened them for corona virus. He said a total of more than 13,0000 foreign returnees are currently in Andhra Pradesh and over 11,000 of them have been home quarantined. At the same time, he said it would be wrong to stigamatise the foreign returnees. “I agree that foreign returnees are the primary carriers, but we should not target them. The virus is now affecting the local people too,” Sajjala noted.

The AP government had declared complete lockdown in the state, schools and educational institutions have been closed, SSC exams postponed, inter-state borders sealed, all public transport were banned, religious congregations have been barred.

He appealed to the people to remain indoors and respect the lockdown in their own interests.

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on Tuesday, TDP president and former chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu demanded that the state government defer the AP Assembly session on State Budget in view of the spread of Corona virus. He said convening the Assembly session in such a scenario could prove disastrous to the health of not just the legislators but also mediapersons and other Assembly staff.

In Andhra Pradesh, seven positive cases of Corona virus have been reported. Vishakapatnam alone reported around four positive cases of corona with Seetammadhara, Gajuwaka and one other area are being seen as high risk zones for corona virus.