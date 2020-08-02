Declare health emergency: TDP to Jagan

The Covid situation in Andhra Pradesh is slipping out of hands. The general public are going to the MLAs and MPs for recommendations for hospital admissions, beds, tests and timely results. The doctors’ shortage is a grave problem. Amid this, the TDP demanded a health emergency so as to improve the facilities on a priority basis. TDP MLA Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy says that there is an immediate need to increase beds, ventilators, ICUs and doctors to make timely treatment available to the patients. He urged the Government to provide all the necessary funds and facilities to the officials in order to speed up testing. The Government testing centres were not doing tests promptly and giving lame excuses to the patients. They were asking people sometimes to go to private labs. Lack of timely testing and results was putting the lives of many people in danger.

Mr. Veeranjaneya Swamy expressed surprise that the district level officials were not answering the phone calls of even the MLAs as they were unable to provide facilities for Coronavirus patients. A helpless situation has set in where the common public were coming to the MLAs even for recommendations for beds and test results. The Government should understand the problems of patients and augment the facilities all over the State.

The MLA said that the continued indifference of the YSRCP Government has pushed AP into a very dangerous situation and became known as Coronandra Pradesh. The CM seemed determined to see AP climb to the Number One place in Coronavirus cases in the country. Already, the State rose to third place within a short time. The virus cases have crossed 1.5 lakh while the deaths reached over 1,200.

Mr. Swamy stressed the need for issuing district level health bulletins to make all information available to the people on the availability of beds, hospitals, ventilators, testing labs and so on. Lot of transparency was necessary for taking everybody along in the cause of defeating the invisible enemy.