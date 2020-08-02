Has BJP colluded with YSRCP to crush Amaravati Capital?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has begun a smart political game to protect its future interests in Telugu states. In this game of opportunism, the people of Andhra Pradesh are paying a far heavy price. First, the BJP has taken a clear decision not to give Special Category Status to AP. It has gone to the extent of bringing pressure on CM Jaganmohan Reddy not to ask for this. The BJP leaders used the threat of the multi-crore illegal assets cases that have silenced Jaganmohan Reddy on the subject of Special Status. Now, the question is coming up why the BJP is not using the same threat yet again to stop CM Jagan from crushing Amaravati Capital City.

Analysts say that the BJP has now realised that their party has nothing to gain if they stop Capital shifting at this juncture. The BJP has realised that it has no big scope to increase its political strength in AP for the next 2024 election. As such, there is no point in going against Jagan Reddy who was hell bent on shifting Capital at any cost. Moreover, Jagan Reddy was giving his party support on all and sundry issues at the national level to the BJP which is short of numbers in Rajya Sabha.

BJP AP President Somu Veerraju is still asserting that their party wants Capital in Amaravati alone. But there is no explanation why his party has not brought pressure on their party’s Central Government to stop Jagan Reddy. It may be recalled the AP CM slowed down in harming PPAs of solar companies once the Centre advised him not to do so. Apparently, the BJP was using its extraordinary bargaining power with Jagan Reddy only issues that bring it political advantage. Seeing all this, there are doubts that the BJP has colluded with YSRCP to crush Amaravati. Now, the pressure is on Pawan Kalyan to choose between BJP and Amaravati cause.