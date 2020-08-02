Jagan’s farewell to Amaravati: CRDA scrapped, AMRDA formed

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has taken what he wants the most. He has got Amaravati Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) cancelled. In its place, a new Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development Authority (AMRDA) has been formed. Over four GOs were issued late yesterday night. All these late-night GOs were kept secret and officially termed ‘confidential’. One of these secret GOs is pertaining to the formation of AMRDA in place of CRDA.

With this, CM Jagan has bid ‘Farewell at Midnight’ to his pet aversion which is Amaravati Capital City. The CM has speeded up efforts to shift the Capital to Visakhapatnam at a far greater pace than ever before. Interestingly, the Governor’s approval to 3 Capitals Bills also came on a Friday so that the Amaravati farmers and the Opposition would have no chance to get justice from the courts. Now, they were expecting relief once the courts opened on Monday.

For all practical purposes, the so-called CRDA ceases to exist from Sunday itself. There are reports that the CM is planning to function from Vizag from August 15 itself. No clarity is given on what the Government is going to do about the high-rise buildings which are left half constructed in Amaravati region. Now, Amaravati is a legislative capital. But, Vizag is also going to host some of the Assembly sessions. Which means Amaravati is not a complete legislative capital. There is no guarantee that the YCP will hold even the all important budget session in Amaravati.

As on today, Amaravati ceased to exist on paper. The farmers and rival parties now bank heavily on justice in the courts.