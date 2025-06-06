x
Priyanka Mohan Stunning Look In Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Obsessed with jagadeekaveerudu atilokasundari Movie jacket
Ananya Panday day off in sunny sunny Croatia
Ritu Varma Devika & Danny Webseries Pressmeet
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Home > Movie News

Deepika Padukone turns head ache for Nag Ashwin

Published on June 6, 2025 by swathy

Deepika Padukone’s professional fallout with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga turned even more murky when the latter indirectly lashed out at the former through a social media post for allegedly indiscreet behaviour. The spat between both Sandeep and Deepika sparked a massive debate and also snowballed into a big controversy.

The reason for the friction was reportedly said to the be working conditions demanded by the Kalki 2898AD actress and the hefty remuneration she quoted before signing the dotted line. Irked with her demands, Sandeep immediately dropped her from ‘Spirit’ casting and replaced her with Tripti Dimri.

Interestingly, the ‘Spirit’ controversy now appears to have a rippling affect on Prabhas’ another project – Kalki 2. It is a known fact that Deepika Padukone played a brief yet significant role in the first part. Director Nag Ashwin has reportedly penned a meaty and substantial role for Deepika in part 2. Her character will have more weight this time.

But, Deepika Padukone’s conditions are turning out to be a big headache for Kalki team. Sources revealed that Deepika is hellbent on her work schedule and other aspects relating to her dates. Even after her fallout with Sandeep Reddy and losing a big opportunity, Deepika is insisting on the same conditions for her current projects and this is likely to impact Kalki 2.

Now, the speculation is that Nag Ashwin is mulling to replace her before starting the shoot for her portions. Though the discussions are just in the nascent stages, it is likely that she might be replaced in the coming days. Moreover, Deepika is also not keen on signing South films after dispute with Sandeep Reddy.

Next Hari Hara Veera Mallu Stress: Pawan is the Solo Reason Previous AP-NVIDIA's ambitious AI partnership to skill 10,000 youth
