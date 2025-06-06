x
Home > Movie News

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Stress: Pawan is the Solo Reason

Published on June 6, 2025 by swathy

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Stress: Pawan is the Solo Reason
Hari Hara Veera Mallu Stress: Pawan is the Solo Reason

Pawan Kalyan’s prestigious periodic drama titled Hari Hara Veera Mallu started rolling before the pandemic. It has been almost six years since the shoot commenced. The film was delayed due to various reasons and pandemic, Pawan Kalyan are the major reasons. After the pandemic, Pawan Kalyan was focused on AP politics and he also took up other projects. He completed the shoots of Bheemla Nayak and BRO. These films delayed the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

The film’s producer AM Rathnam has lent big money from the financiers and the interests for all these years has turned out to be a real burden for the project now. That is the real reason why Hari Hara Veera Mallu is struggling. The film’s director Krish has taken several chances to convince Pawan Kalyan to complete the shoot but it did not happen. Upon the influence of others, Pawan Kalyan has taken up new projects and the entire Telugu fraternity knows this.

After the last year polls, the team wanted just a week of dates of Pawan Kalyan to complete the shoot. He almost took one year to complete one week of pending shoot. The interests of this one year too are quite high. The distribution circles are not much interested to acquire the rights and the film is pushed from June 12th release. The new release date will be announced soon.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Stress: Pawan is the Solo Reason

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Stress: Pawan is the Solo Reason
