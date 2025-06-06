The Cringiest Bollywood Film is Out

A bunch of renowned Bollywood actors have played the lead roles in the new installment of the successful Housefull franchise. A major portion of the shoot happened on a cruise ship in Europe. The entire cast and crew were flown down to Europe and the shoot happened for 40 days on a cruise in the sea. The cruise started from Newcastle and visited destinations such as Spain, Normandy, Honfleur, and Plymouth. Housefull 5 today and the reviews are pathetic. Everyone who watched the film are in shock because of the cringe, outdated and irritating comedy.

Akshay Kumar who has been struggling for success has delivered one more massive debacle. The film opened on a dull note and the word of mouth will have a huge impact on the day one numbers of Housefull 5. The performances of a bunch of actors are utterly wasted. The film is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer and Johnny Lever played the lead roles.