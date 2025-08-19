Deepika Padukone’s Special Focus on Allu Arjun’s Film

Deepika Padukone is set to join Allu Arjun and director Atlee for their upcoming mega project, currently titled AA22xA6, starting November 2025. Touted as one of the most ambitious films in Indian cinema, the film is said to be a parallel-universe story with Allu Arjun playing a triple role. Deepika has reportedly allotted 100 days for her part, which will include intense dramatic scenes and high-octane action sequences.

A special warrior look is being designed for her, complete with unique weapons and styling. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur in key roles, and features an international crew handling visuals and action.

The shoot will continue until September 2026, with a release planned for the second half of 2027. Deepika will also be shooting for King with Shah Rukh Khan, balancing both big projects post motherhood.