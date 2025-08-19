x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Deepika Padukone’s Special Focus on Allu Arjun’s Film

Published on August 19, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Deepika Padukone’s Special Focus on Allu Arjun’s Film
image
Is Ram Charan Joining Dhoom 4?
image
KCR, Harish Rao Move High Court Against Kaleshwaram Report
image
Justice Sudershan Reddy: Telangana’s Vakeel Saab
image
Video : Nagavelli Vidya Sagar Exclusive interview

Deepika Padukone’s Special Focus on Allu Arjun’s Film

deepika padukone

Deepika Padukone is set to join Allu Arjun and director Atlee for their upcoming mega project, currently titled AA22xA6, starting November 2025. Touted as one of the most ambitious films in Indian cinema, the film is said to be a parallel-universe story with Allu Arjun playing a triple role. Deepika has reportedly allotted 100 days for her part, which will include intense dramatic scenes and high-octane action sequences.

A special warrior look is being designed for her, complete with unique weapons and styling. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur in key roles, and features an international crew handling visuals and action.

The shoot will continue until September 2026, with a release planned for the second half of 2027. Deepika will also be shooting for King with Shah Rukh Khan, balancing both big projects post motherhood.

Previous Is Ram Charan Joining Dhoom 4?
else

TRENDING

image
Deepika Padukone’s Special Focus on Allu Arjun’s Film
image
Is Ram Charan Joining Dhoom 4?
image
No Mass Jathara Release Soon

Latest

image
Deepika Padukone’s Special Focus on Allu Arjun’s Film
image
Is Ram Charan Joining Dhoom 4?
image
KCR, Harish Rao Move High Court Against Kaleshwaram Report
image
Justice Sudershan Reddy: Telangana’s Vakeel Saab
image
Video : Nagavelli Vidya Sagar Exclusive interview

Most Read

image
KCR, Harish Rao Move High Court Against Kaleshwaram Report
image
Justice Sudershan Reddy: Telangana’s Vakeel Saab
image
Supreme Court Puts Spotlight on Avinash Reddy in Viveka Murder Case

Related Articles

Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion