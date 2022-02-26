Defected Cong MLAs in TRS in a fix!

As many as 12 MLAs who won on Congress ticket in Telangana Assembly polls in 2018 are a worried lot with TRS leaders in their respective constituencies giving statements that they will contest Assembly polls on TRS ticket in 2023.

These TRS leaders are also openly expressing confidence that KCR will give them tickets and not to defected Congress MLAs in 2023.

The TRS leaders are claiming that the survey reports obtained by KCR indicated severe anti-incumbency against defected Congress MLAs and there are no chances of KCR giving them tickets in 2023 Assembly polls.

These statements left defected Congress MLAs in a state of shock. There are worried about their political future if KCR denies them tickets.

They are also worried that they cannot return to Congress as Revanth Reddy and other senior Congress leaders and also Congress high command is against taking those MLAs who left the party when Congress was in deep crisis at national and the state level.

TRS Tandur MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy already declared that he will contest Tandur Assembly seat in 2023 as KCR will not give ticket to Congress MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy who defected to TRS.