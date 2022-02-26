‘Sebastian P.C. 524’ given clean U/A certificate by CBFC

‘Sebastian P.C. 524′, which is written and directed by Balaji Sayyapureddy, stars Kiran Abbavaram in the lead. Produced by Jovitha Cinemas and presented by Elite Entertainment, the film is being produced by B Sidda Reddy, Jayachandra Reddy, Pramod and Raju. Namratha Darekar (aka Nuveksha) and Komali Prasad are its heroines. Prime Show Entertainment is releasing the promising movie in theatres on March 4.

Today, the film completed its Censor formalities and received U/A certificate from the CBFC.

Speaking about their movie, the producers said that Kiran may have done only a couple of movies so far but he has been a busy actor selecting interesting scripts. “Sebastian PC 524 is his latest movie and it has been made in the backdrop of night blindness. The hero, who suffers from night blindness, becomes a policeman. How did he do night duty? What kind of problems did he face? That’s the premise of the film. Thanks to Ghibran, the songs are amazing. Released on Aditya Music, the songs have received a more-than tremendous response. Kiran will surely score a hat-trick. The Censor report is out and we are ready for the theatrical release on March 4. The film has been made to suit the tastes of the family audience. We hope the audience bless our film,” they added.

Cast and crew:

Kiran Abbavaram, Komalee Prasad, Nuveksha (Namratha Darekar), Srikanth Iyyangar, Surya, Rohini, Adarsh Balakrishna, George, Surya, Mahesh Vitta, Ravi Teja, Raj Vikram, Latha, Ishaan, Rajesh and others.

PRO: Surendra Kumar Naidu – Phani Kandukuri (Beyond Media)

Digital Partner: Ticket Factory

Publicity Design: Chavan Prasad

Stills: Kundan-Shiva

Sound: Sync Cinemas’ Sachin Sudhakaran

Costumes: Rebecca-Ayesha Mariam

Fights: Anji Master

CG: Veera

DI: Raju

Cinematography: Raj K Nalli

Art Direction: Kiran

Editing: Viplav Nyashadam

Executive Producer: KL Madan

Presented by: Elite Entertainments

Produced by: Jovitha Cinemas

Producers: Sidda Reddy B, Jayachandra Reddy, Pramod, Raju

Story, Direction: Balaji Sayyapureddy