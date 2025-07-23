Desperate Times, Desperate Flights: YSRCP’s VIP Queue to Jail Gets Longer

As the noose tightens around the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy seems to be swapping his famed “I don’t care” attitude for a more urgent “I need Delhi” one. The man who once acted like the undisputed emperor of Andhra Pradesh is now making hush-hush trips to the capital, not to form a national alliance, but allegedly to save his own skin.

Sources say the real reason behind this sudden pilgrimage is the liquor scam, which is reportedly inching its way up the YSRCP food chain. And if that wasn’t enough, whispers from the Congress camp are now dragging his wife Bharathi into the picture too. No wonder Jagan is packing his bags and he’s not heading to Delhi for chai and charcha but possibly to negotiate some behind-the-curtain ‘relief packages’.

When Even Sakshi Can’t Spin It

YSRCP’s own leaders won’t say why their boss is going to Delhi. Maybe they’re too busy staging emotional dramas on Jantar Mantar to deflect attention from the growing arrest list within the party. Or maybe they’re confused whether to cry political victimhood or act as if nothing’s wrong. Meanwhile, party media outlets like Sakshi are working overtime to make photo-ops with nobodies look like international summits.

The reality? Jagan is politically radioactive. Thanks to years of arrogant governance, bulldozing dissent, and playing political musical chairs, even opposition parties want nothing to do with him. INDIA bloc leaders, once courted by Jagan, now view him like expired milk: toxic, unwanted, and best avoided.

Anantha Babu Murder Case: Door Delivery of Dead Bodies

Just when you thought the legal circus couldn’t get any darker, enter Anantha Babu, the YSRCP MLC, best known not for legislation but for allegedly murdering his own driver and delivering the body to the victim’s house. Yes, you read that right. A political leader who moonlights as a mafia extra in his spare time.

Under the previous government, this horrifying case was on the verge of being swept under the carpet. But now, it’s back. Thanks to the court for reopening the case, a special investigation team is digging deeper and not just into Anantha Babu’s role, but also into potential accomplices.

From ‘Praja’ Rajyam to Panic Rajyam

Once known for swagger and supremacy, YSRCP now resembles a crumbling sandcastle under high tide. Leaders are fleeing to Delhi, not to negotiate policies but plea bargains. The state, meanwhile, is finally beginning to peel back the layers of what was arguably one of the most brazenly arrogant administrations in recent memory.

The question isn’t who will be next and how many.

So buckle up. With backdoor deals, reopened murder cases, and corruption charges dropping like monsoon rain, this YSRCP drama might just be the blockbuster Andhra never asked for but desperately needed.