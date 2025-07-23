x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
View all stories
Home > Politics

Desperate Times, Desperate Flights: YSRCP’s VIP Queue to Jail Gets Longer

Published on July 23, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
SSMB29: What’s the plan for Mahesh Babu’s Birthday?
image
Desperate Times, Desperate Flights: YSRCP’s VIP Queue to Jail Gets Longer
image
Sai Dharam Tej’s Sambarala Yetigattu Updates
image
Pawan Kalyan to turn Active Producer
image
The wait for Naga Babu continues

Desperate Times, Desperate Flights: YSRCP’s VIP Queue to Jail Gets Longer

As the noose tightens around the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy seems to be swapping his famed “I don’t care” attitude for a more urgent “I need Delhi” one. The man who once acted like the undisputed emperor of Andhra Pradesh is now making hush-hush trips to the capital, not to form a national alliance, but allegedly to save his own skin.

Sources say the real reason behind this sudden pilgrimage is the liquor scam, which is reportedly inching its way up the YSRCP food chain. And if that wasn’t enough, whispers from the Congress camp are now dragging his wife Bharathi into the picture too. No wonder Jagan is packing his bags and he’s not heading to Delhi for chai and charcha but possibly to negotiate some behind-the-curtain ‘relief packages’.

When Even Sakshi Can’t Spin It

YSRCP’s own leaders won’t say why their boss is going to Delhi. Maybe they’re too busy staging emotional dramas on Jantar Mantar to deflect attention from the growing arrest list within the party. Or maybe they’re confused whether to cry political victimhood or act as if nothing’s wrong. Meanwhile, party media outlets like Sakshi are working overtime to make photo-ops with nobodies look like international summits.

The reality? Jagan is politically radioactive. Thanks to years of arrogant governance, bulldozing dissent, and playing political musical chairs, even opposition parties want nothing to do with him. INDIA bloc leaders, once courted by Jagan, now view him like expired milk: toxic, unwanted, and best avoided.

Anantha Babu Murder Case: Door Delivery of Dead Bodies

Just when you thought the legal circus couldn’t get any darker, enter Anantha Babu, the YSRCP MLC, best known not for legislation but for allegedly murdering his own driver and delivering the body to the victim’s house. Yes, you read that right. A political leader who moonlights as a mafia extra in his spare time.

Under the previous government, this horrifying case was on the verge of being swept under the carpet. But now, it’s back. Thanks to the court for reopening the case, a special investigation team is digging deeper and not just into Anantha Babu’s role, but also into potential accomplices.

From ‘Praja’ Rajyam to Panic Rajyam

Once known for swagger and supremacy, YSRCP now resembles a crumbling sandcastle under high tide. Leaders are fleeing to Delhi, not to negotiate policies but plea bargains. The state, meanwhile, is finally beginning to peel back the layers of what was arguably one of the most brazenly arrogant administrations in recent memory.

The question isn’t who will be next and how many.

So buckle up. With backdoor deals, reopened murder cases, and corruption charges dropping like monsoon rain, this YSRCP drama might just be the blockbuster Andhra never asked for but desperately needed.

Next SSMB29: What’s the plan for Mahesh Babu’s Birthday? Previous Sai Dharam Tej’s Sambarala Yetigattu Updates
else

TRENDING

image
SSMB29: What’s the plan for Mahesh Babu’s Birthday?
image
Sai Dharam Tej’s Sambarala Yetigattu Updates
image
Pawan Kalyan to turn Active Producer

Latest

image
SSMB29: What’s the plan for Mahesh Babu’s Birthday?
image
Desperate Times, Desperate Flights: YSRCP’s VIP Queue to Jail Gets Longer
image
Sai Dharam Tej’s Sambarala Yetigattu Updates
image
Pawan Kalyan to turn Active Producer
image
The wait for Naga Babu continues

Most Read

image
Desperate Times, Desperate Flights: YSRCP’s VIP Queue to Jail Gets Longer
image
The wait for Naga Babu continues
image
Chiranjeevi’s Political Comeback? Buzz Grows Around Vice President Role

Related Articles

Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree