SSMB29: What’s the plan for Mahesh Babu’s Birthday?

Superstar Mahesh Babu is shooting for SSMB29, a prestigious film that is helmed by the country’s top director SS Rajamouli. Superstar fans have been eagerly waiting for the updates about the film with patience. There are frequent rumors but the team hasn’t made any official announcement till date. Rumors were that the big update will be made on Superstar Krishna’s birthday but there was no announcement. Now, Superstar fans are eagerly waiting for August 9th which marks the birthday of Mahesh Babu.

Rajamouli and his team have decided not to release any update about the project. As there is ample time for the shoot to conclude and as there are several occasions to be celebrated in the future, there would be no update coming on Mahesh Babu’s birthday this year. A massive schedule of this untitled film is planned in Africa in July and the schedule is pushed to August. Rajamouli is utilizing the break and is reworking on the script. Mahesh Babu is holidaying in Sri Lanka for now. Priyanka Chopra, Prithviraj Sukumaran and R Madhavan will be seen in other important roles in this stylish forest adventure packed with action.