Home > Movie News

Ambati Rambabu surprises all with his statement on Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Published on July 23, 2025 by nymisha

Ambati Rambabu surprises all with his statement on Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Former Minister and YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu has surprised one and all with his statement on Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The firebrand YSRCP leader wished for the success of Pawan Kalyan-starrer.

Ambati Rambabu is one of the staunch followers of former CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy and goes to any extent to defend his leader. On the same lines, he aggressively takes on TDP and Janasena parties. He is one of the active critics of TDP-BJP-Janasena Govt.

So, such a postive statement on Pawan Kalyan movie from Ambati Rambabu on his official X (twitter) handle has surprised everyone. Owing to its shock value, Ambati Rambabu’s social media post is going viral.

“I wish Pawan Kalyangaru’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu movie to become a superhit and earn huge collections,” wished Ambati Rambabu.

While a section of Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan fans are welcoming Ambati Rambabu’s wishes, some supporters of YSRCP are suspecting satire in Ambati’s wishes. But going by the words and tone used by Ambati Rambabu, it appears there is no sarcasm in it.

While only Ambati Rambabu knows the motive behind his wishes for Hari Hara Veera Mallu movie, he has succeeded in making heads turn and keep political and movie circles in AP discussing about him, ahead of Pawan’s long awaited movie’s release.

