When will NTR take up Koratala Siva’s Devara 2?

Young Tiger NTR is done with War 2 and the film releases on August 14th. He will promote the film all over and he will resume the shoot of Prashanth Neel’s Dragon. The film is announced for June 2026 release and NTR is expected to complete the shooting portions of the film early next year. He has several projects under discussion and Devara 2 is the next commitment for the actor. He has recently given his nod for a big-budget mythological attempt to be directed by Trivikram. The film is expected to roll during the second half of 2026.

NTR also gave his nod for Jailer fame Nelson and it is unclear when the project will roll. The biggest question is if NTR allocates dates for Devara 2 in his busy schedules. Koratala Siva has completed the script of the film and is waiting for NTR. After Devara ended up as a super hit, NTR announced that he would shoot for Devara 2 for sure. With a lot of new projects lined up, everyone is eagerly waiting to see when NTR can accommodate dates for Koratala Siva and Devara 2.

If Trivikram’s film gets delayed, NTR will have enough time next year to complete the shoot of Devara 2. Trivikram will complete Venkatesh’s family entertainer and the film is gearing up for summer 2026 release. After this, Trivikram has to focus on the pre-production work of NTR’s film. Tarak will get a time of close to nine months for Devara 2. The discussions are going on currently.