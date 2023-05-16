Music has the power to transcend boundaries and unite hearts, and the upcoming Semi-Finale episode of aha Telugu Indian Idol 2 is set to create an unforgettable musical experience. In a historic moment for the Telugu film industry, two legendary music directors, Devi Sri Prasad and S.S. Thaman, will be on the stage together, igniting Telugu music lovers’ passion. This eagerly awaited episode will be exclusively aired on aha on May 19th and May 20th.

Telugu Indian Idol 2 has consistently raised the bar of excellence with its exceptional singing talent, captivating audiences across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and beyond. Season 1 witnessed the participation of esteemed personalities like NBK and Megastar Chiranjeevi, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of music enthusiasts. The winners and participants of Season 1 went on to showcase their vocal prowess in acclaimed film projects.

This season, Telugu Indian Idol 2 has showcased remarkable talent from diverse backgrounds, with contestants hailing from AP, TS, and even the USA. The Semi-Finale episode is poised to be a magnificent celebration of music, as the revered Devi Sri Prasad joins as a guest judge, adding his magical touch to the performances.

Prepare to be spellbound as the contestants pay homage to the illustrious careers of both Devi Sri Prasad and S.S. Thaman. Through soul-stirring renditions, the singers will create a melodic tapestry that showcases the brilliance of these music directors. Listen in awe as they share their cherished experiences collaborating with renowned filmmakers like Trivikram and wordsmiths such as Sirivennala and Ram Jogayya Sastri. Witness the camaraderie and musical synergy between the two maestros and the talented singer Karthik as they mesmerize the audience with their captivating performance of the chart-topping track ‘Naatu-Naatu’.

Devi Sri Prasad’s electrifying presence and dynamic performance with contestant Sruthi will elevate the energy levels and leave the audience craving more. The Semi-Finale episodes of Telugu Indian Idol 2 are poised to be a breathtaking talent showcase, as the finalists will be unveiled on May 19th and May 20th.

Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of music and witness this extraordinary collaboration of musical genius. Tune in to aha to experience the mesmerizing Semi-Finale episodes of Telugu Indian Idol 2 on May 19th and May 20th.