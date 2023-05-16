Jagan releases Rs 123.52 cr YSR Matsyakara Bharosa funds

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released Rs.123.52 crore under the YSR Matsyakara Bharosa as assistance for the marine fishing ban period from April 15 to June 14 benefiting 1,23, 519 fishermen families across the State. An amount of Rs. 10,000 each would be credited directly into their bank accounts.

The Chief Minister also released Rs. 107.91 crore towards assistance for 23,458 fishermen families who lost their livelihood due to ONGC pipeline works in Konaseema and Kakinada districts. He also laid the foundation stone for the Rs.417 crore Nizampatnam fishing harbour.

Addressing a public meeting after releasing the amount through the click of a button, the Chief Minister said that so far each fisherman family has received Rs. 50,000 in the last four years under the YSR Matsyakara Bharosa. “I appeal to you to remember this is your government which will continue to work for your welfare,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the Government spent Rs. 2792 crore for supplying electricity at a subsidy rate of Rs. 1.50 per unit for aqua farmers.

The government has been implementing various schemes for the welfare of the fishermen, he said, adding that 10 new fishing harbours and 6 fish land centers are being built with an expenditure of Rs. 3800 crore with a view to stop migration of fishermen, besides establishing a Fisheries University in West Godavari district.

The Fisheries University will produce professional and skilled human personnel, impart knowledge on better fishing activities, train fishermen and aqua farmers on advanced technologies besides supplying quality seed, medicines and feed supplements and helping recruit skilled Fisheries Assistants at RBKs, he said.

The government is also setting up an aqua farm in 280 acres at Dindi and 11385 aqua farmers would be benefitted from this, he said, asserting that the government would be committed to do more for the economic development of fishermen and aqua farmers.