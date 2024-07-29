x
Dhanush gets a shock from Tamil Film Producers Council

Dhanush gets a shock from Tamil Film Producers Council

The Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) has temporarily suspended the launch of all new film projects from August 16 and all film-related activities from November 1st. The idea is to reduce backlogs at different stages of film production and have a grip on the production costs, artist wages and other expenses. A meeting was held in Chennai attended by representatives of the Tamil Film Producers Council, Tamil Film Producers Association, Tamil Nadu Theater Owners Association, Tamil Nadu Multiple Theater Owners Association and Tamil Nadu Film Distributors Association.

The meeting pointed out that actors and technicians are ignoring the ongoing projects after receiving advance payments, resulting in huge losses for producers. Actors and technicians who are promoted must complete their projects before moving on to new projects. Dhanush was specifically contacted and the council asked producers to approach them before roping him in for new projects. In 2023, Shree Thenandal Films claimed that Dhanush received an advance payment from them and did not come for the shoot. “As Dhanush has received advances from several producers, the producers are requested to consult the Tamil Film Producers Association before starting production of a new film with actor Dhanush,”. This came as a huge shock for Dhanush.

Also Read : Dhanush directing an Interesting Project

It was unanimously agreed that any star-studded film would be released on OTT platforms just eight weeks after its theatrical release. As there is a huge delay in the completed films awaiting release, TFPC has established new guidelines. To deal with these, new film projects will be halted from August 16th this year. All activities related to the film, including filming, will cease from November 1st. A Joint Action Committee (JAC), comprising producers, distributors and theater owners, has been formed to resolve all industry-related issues. The committee will now work to find solutions to all the challenges facing the Tamil film industry.

