Alaya F’s Diwali Makeover
Suhana Khan’s Diwalo Vibe
Karishma Tanna Glows in Pink
Divija Gambhir’s Diwali Look
Vaishnavi Andhale’s Diwali Photoshoot
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Lucky Baskhar Success Meet
Garlic For Skin Care
Rakul Preet Singh Shimmer Look
Samyuktha Menon Behind The scenes Of Tented Lodge
Priyanka Chopra Diwali Pooja Ceremony
Seerat Kapoor Looking Hot In Red Saree
Gouri G Kishan Flawless Look
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event
Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha
Shalini Pandey Gorgeous Look
Rakul Preet Singh And Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Rashmika Mandanna Diwali Celebrations
Aditi And Siddharth Happy Moments With Close Ones
Janhvi and Kushi Kapoor Diwali Celebrations
Mega Family Diwali Celebrations
Never argue with stupid people: Nayanthara

Published on July 29, 2024

Famous actress Nayanthara took to her social media page to promote hibiscus tea as a cure for various diseases like diabetes and acne. The top actress shared a post on Instagram talking about the health benefits of the drink and cited health expert Munmun Ganeriwal as the source for the post. However, liver specialist Dr. Cyriac Abby Phillips, commonly known as the ‘Liver Doctor‘ publicly criticized the actress for spreading misinformation and highlighted the lack of scientific evidence to support her claims. The doctor asked her to stay away from misleading people about health issues. The actor has deleted the original post, but shared a cryptic quote about arguing with stupid people on his Instagram story. The apparent response to this backlash sparked further discussion online. Nayanthara shared the post by Mark Twain saying, “Never argue with stupid people, they will drag you down to their level and then beat you with experience”.

