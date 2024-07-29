Never argue with stupid people: Nayanthara

Famous actress Nayanthara took to her social media page to promote hibiscus tea as a cure for various diseases like diabetes and acne. The top actress shared a post on Instagram talking about the health benefits of the drink and cited health expert Munmun Ganeriwal as the source for the post. However, liver specialist Dr. Cyriac Abby Phillips, commonly known as the ‘Liver Doctor‘ publicly criticized the actress for spreading misinformation and highlighted the lack of scientific evidence to support her claims. The doctor asked her to stay away from misleading people about health issues. The actor has deleted the original post, but shared a cryptic quote about arguing with stupid people on his Instagram story. The apparent response to this backlash sparked further discussion online. Nayanthara shared the post by Mark Twain saying, “Never argue with stupid people, they will drag you down to their level and then beat you with experience”.