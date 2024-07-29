x
What’s Cooking With JC and Vijayamma?

What’s Cooking With JC and Vijayamma?

JC Prabhakar Reddy met Vijayamma at Lotus Pond

Ever since YS Jagan came into power in 2019, JC has been against him. JC Prabhakar Reddy even appeared before the media and said that Jagan is planning to undermine him financially and politically. He also accused Jagan of making him suffer in jail by not even providing proper food. JC even met with police chiefs and complained about illegal cases filed against him.

Now, JC’s meeting with YS Jagan’s mother, Vijayamma, is the talk of the town. According to sources, Vijayamma and Jagan’s relationship is strained because of the Sharmila issue. During the election, Vijayamma even left the country and released a video in support of Sharmila, but not Jagan.

Also Read : Peddireddy & Co. under CID scanner

Today, JC Prabhakar Reddy met Vijayamma at Lotus Pond and inquired about her health. The public is curious about their meeting. JC and the YSR family have had a special bond; JC left Congress in 2014 and joined TDP. Until YSR’s death, JC had a good relationship with the YSR family. In 2019, the JC brothers retired from politics, and their heirs contested instead. Ever since YSRCP came into power, Jagan has canceled their travel permits and attacked their transport services. Now, JC’s meeting with Vijayamma is turning up the heat on the political scene.

Next Never argue with stupid people: Nayanthara Previous Arrogance brought you downfall, Sharmila tells Jagan
