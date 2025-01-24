x
Switch to: తెలుగు
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree
Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree
Cinnamon Water Benefits
Cinnamon Water Benefits
Dhanya Balakrishna at Hathya Movie Launch
Dhanya Balakrishna at Hathya Movie Launch
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu
sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet
Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser
Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser
Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets
Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Dhanush’s big demand shocks Tollywood

Published on January 24, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
New Judges Sworn in at Andhra Pradesh High Court
image
V Cinemas Bags MAD Square USA Distribution Rights
image
Congress launches ‘Eno’ campaign to cure BRS leaders acidity
image
MP Vijayasai Reddy: A Trusted YSRCP Leader ends His Political Journey
image
Dhanush’s big demand shocks Tollywood

Dhanush’s big demand shocks Tollywood

Tamil actor Dhanush has been cementing his place in Telugu and Hindi languages. He worked with Venky Atluri in Sir and he is shooting for Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera in Telugu. For these films, he has charged big remunerations when compared to his pay in Tamil. While most of the Tamil producers are not offering big pay for Dhanush, he is working with Telugu producers or producing films on his own banner. He is also busy directing back-to-back films in Tamil.

He is in talks with a young producer for his next Telugu film. Venky Atluri is on board to direct this project and Dhanush’s quote of remuneration left the producer in shock. Dhanush is demanding Rs 60 crores remuneration which is quite high. The makers are tightlipped about this and they are left puzzled about the project. Tollywood producers are impressing Tamil actors with high paychecks. Even Dulquer Salman who has a small market is demanding big money when it comes to Telugu films. Tollywood producers have started this trend and Dhanush is now demanding the highest ever pay which may not be possible.

Next MP Vijayasai Reddy: A Trusted YSRCP Leader ends His Political Journey Previous 8 Vasantalu Teaser 1: Emotional Ride
else

TRENDING

image
V Cinemas Bags MAD Square USA Distribution Rights
image
Dhanush’s big demand shocks Tollywood
image
8 Vasantalu Teaser 1: Emotional Ride

Latest

image
New Judges Sworn in at Andhra Pradesh High Court
image
V Cinemas Bags MAD Square USA Distribution Rights
image
Congress launches ‘Eno’ campaign to cure BRS leaders acidity
image
MP Vijayasai Reddy: A Trusted YSRCP Leader ends His Political Journey
image
Dhanush’s big demand shocks Tollywood

Most Read

image
New Judges Sworn in at Andhra Pradesh High Court
image
Congress launches ‘Eno’ campaign to cure BRS leaders acidity
image
MP Vijayasai Reddy: A Trusted YSRCP Leader ends His Political Journey

Related Articles

KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos Payal Rajput at Movie launch Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red Sree Leela’s Different Moods Anil Ravipudi Interview Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree Cinnamon Water Benefits Dhanya Balakrishna at Hathya Movie Launch Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets