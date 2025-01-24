MP Vijayasai Reddy: A Trusted YSRCP Leader ends His Political Journey

In a shocking tweet, YSRCP leader MP Vijayasai Reddy announced his resignation from the Rajya Sabha, effective from January 25th. He stated:

“I am resigning from my Rajya Sabha membership tomorrow, January 25. I am not joining any other political party. This decision is entirely personal, and there is no pressure or influence from anyone.

For four decades, I have been indebted to the YSR family, who trusted and supported me across three generations. I am eternally grateful to Jagan Mohan Reddy garu for giving me the opportunity to serve as a Rajya Sabha member twice and to Bharatamma garu for elevating me to such heights.

As the Parliamentary Party leader, Floor Leader in the Rajya Sabha, and National General Secretary of the party, I have worked with dedication and sincerity for the party and the state. I have acted as a bridge between the Centre and the state.

I extend my special thanks to Prime Minister Modi garu and Home Minister Amit Shah garu for their support and encouragement over the past nine years, which gave me strength and recognition in the Telugu states.

While I have political differences with the TDP, I have no personal issues with Chandrababu Naidu garu’s family. I share a long-standing friendship with Pawan Kalyan garu. My future lies in agriculture.

I express my heartfelt gratitude to the people of my state, my friends, colleagues and party workers who have supported me throughout my long political journey.”

V Vijayasai Reddy, a prominent leader of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), has been a key figure in Andhra Pradesh politics for decades. Starting as a chartered accountant and financial advisor to the YSR family in the 1980s, he gradually rose to become one of the most trusted allies of the YSRCP. His journey took a dramatic turn recently when he announced his shocking resignation from the Rajya Sabha, leaving many surprised and reflecting on his remarkable political career.

Reddy has held several significant positions in his political career. He has been a Rajya Sabha MP since 2016 and served as the YSRCP Parliamentary Party leader. Additionally, he is the National General Secretary of the YSRCP and has been a regional coordinator for multiple districts, showcasing his organizational skills and influence within the party.

Vijayasai Reddy’s entry into politics was unexpected. After the tragic death of Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR) in 2009, he grew closer to Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the current leader of the YSRCP. During this time, he stood firmly by Jagan Mohan Reddy, offering unwavering support during legal challenges. Despite being named in CBI cases alongside Jagan, Vijayasai Reddy remained a loyal confidant and a trusted ally, earning immense respect within the party.

In 2024, Vijayasai Reddy contested the Lok Sabha elections from the Nellore parliamentary constituency. His candidacy was seen as a strategic move to counter the TDP-Jana Sena alliance. Known for his sharp political acumen and ability to maintain cordial relationships across party lines, he continued to be a vital asset to the YSRCP.

**Conclusion: A Remarkable Political Journey**

V Vijayasai Reddy’s resignation from the Rajya Sabha marks the end of a significant chapter in his political career. From being a trusted financial advisor to the YSR family to becoming a key political strategist and Rajya Sabha MP, his journey has been one of dedication, loyalty, and service. As he steps away from active politics to focus on agriculture, his legacy as a leader who bridged the gap between the state and the Centre, and his unwavering commitment to the YSRCP, will continue to inspire many.