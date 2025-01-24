x
Switch to: తెలుగు
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree
Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree
Cinnamon Water Benefits
Cinnamon Water Benefits
Dhanya Balakrishna at Hathya Movie Launch
Dhanya Balakrishna at Hathya Movie Launch
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu
sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet
Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser
Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser
Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets
Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets
View all stories
Home > Politics

Congress launches ‘Eno’ campaign to cure BRS leaders acidity

Published on January 24, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
New Judges Sworn in at Andhra Pradesh High Court
image
V Cinemas Bags MAD Square USA Distribution Rights
image
Congress launches ‘Eno’ campaign to cure BRS leaders acidity
image
MP Vijayasai Reddy: A Trusted YSRCP Leader ends His Political Journey
image
Dhanush’s big demand shocks Tollywood

Congress launches ‘Eno’ campaign to cure BRS leaders acidity

Telangana Congress launched novel Eno campaign, hitting back at Opposition BRS on Friday. Saying that BRS leaders are unable to digest the achievements of Revanth Reddy Sarkar, Congress leaders came up with ‘Eno’ campaign.

Firebrand MLC Venkat Balmoor was the first to highlight the ‘Eno’ campaign, coming down heavily on BRS top leaders KCR and KTR.

“CM Revanth Reddy-led Telangana delegation has brought about Rs 1,78,950 Cr investments from Davos. CM Revanth Reddy and IT and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu have took personal interest in promoting Telangana and attracting investors. This is quite contrast to BRS regime. While CM Revanth Reddy brought investments to Telangana, KTR used Davos for personal gains,” said young MLC Venkat Balmoor.

“Leave about going to Davos, KCR did not even have time to visit Secretariat. As Revanth Reddy became successful in attracting huge investments from Davos, KCR and KTR are unable to digest the fact. Therefore KTR is speaking non sense and spreading fake propaganda. As BRS leaders are suffering with acidity, they are unable to digest the development done by CM Revanth Reddy. We pity them. To set right BRS leaders digestive system, we are sending Eno packets to KCR and BRS leaders,” further said Balmoor Venkat.

Balmoori Venkat has personally couriered Eno packet to former CM KCR. He appealed to Congress cadres across the state to present Eno packets to BRS leaders, mounting a novel campaign in Telangana politics.

Next V Cinemas Bags MAD Square USA Distribution Rights Previous MP Vijayasai Reddy: A Trusted YSRCP Leader ends His Political Journey
else

TRENDING

image
V Cinemas Bags MAD Square USA Distribution Rights
image
Dhanush’s big demand shocks Tollywood
image
8 Vasantalu Teaser 1: Emotional Ride

Latest

image
New Judges Sworn in at Andhra Pradesh High Court
image
V Cinemas Bags MAD Square USA Distribution Rights
image
Congress launches ‘Eno’ campaign to cure BRS leaders acidity
image
MP Vijayasai Reddy: A Trusted YSRCP Leader ends His Political Journey
image
Dhanush’s big demand shocks Tollywood

Most Read

image
New Judges Sworn in at Andhra Pradesh High Court
image
Congress launches ‘Eno’ campaign to cure BRS leaders acidity
image
MP Vijayasai Reddy: A Trusted YSRCP Leader ends His Political Journey

Related Articles

KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos Payal Rajput at Movie launch Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red Sree Leela’s Different Moods Anil Ravipudi Interview Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree Cinnamon Water Benefits Dhanya Balakrishna at Hathya Movie Launch Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets