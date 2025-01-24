x
V Cinemas Bags MAD Square USA Distribution Rights

Published on January 24, 2025 by swathy

V Cinemas Bags MAD Square USA Distribution Rights

After the success of MAD, Telugu audience across the globe are eagerly awaiting for the Comedy Entertainer of the Year, MAD Square, set to release on March 29th with USA premieres on Friday, March 28th.

V Cinemas, an up-and-coming overseas film distribution company led by Venkat Valluri, has acquired the USA rights of MAD Square and is planning a huge release with unique promotions. V Cinemas has many more exciting films lined up and will be a dominant force in the overseas distribution market for years to come.

We thank Naga Vamsi Garu, Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, Srikar Studios, and Radhakrishna Entertainments for this opportunity and are committed to making the movie a blockbuster. V Cinemas promises to deliver top-quality movies to overseas audiences with affordable pricing and appreciates your trust and support.

For business and inquires in your city/state, please contact:

Venkat V: +1 (214) 302-9357

Email: venkat@vcinemas.org

